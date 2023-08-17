Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires

More than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii Monday to see the damage from the deadly wildfires on Maui.

The White House said the Bidens will meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials.

“So, he can meet with the governor and see firsthand just really the tragic impact that this this fire has had on these communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell who will be traveling with the president.

So far, more than a hundred people have died and thousands more have been displaced since fires scorched more than 2100 acres on the island of Maui.

On Tuesday, the president said, “Every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes.”

President Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration to give Hawaii initial aid. The White House said the federal government will also repay Hawaii to repair and rebuild Maui. The president is also calling on Congress to give the state an additional $13 billion.

“We are going to need continuity of support and effort and that is what I expect the president to understand when he comes to see for himself on Monday,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

Yet, the president has been criticized by Republicans for not being prepared to deal with the fires and for not speaking up immediately about the tragedy.

On social media, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote, “Joe Biden: Send more billions to Ukraine! No comment for Maui.”

Criswell said that President Biden did not want to go to Hawaii right away because he did not want to disrupt the search and rescue efforts. She also added there will be plenty of time to analyze what contributed to the wildfires happening in the first place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

COVIC-19 cases, hospitalization on rise
COVIC-19 cases, hospitalization on rise
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
Keep device from Keep Technologies.
Atlanta-based company creates new technology to deter vehicle thefts, break-ins
Nikki Waldon and her daughter.
‘I think you helped a lot’ | Decatur mom, four kids back home after ANF Investigation