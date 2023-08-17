Back to School
Body camera footage shows police called days before Bahamas murder-for-hire arrests

New body camera video from police shows a confrontation at their south Georgia mansion just days before the trip.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New insight into the life of a Georgia woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband in the Bahamas.

Lindsay Shiver called the Thomasville Police Department and claimed her husband Robert pushed her during a fight over the trip.

In the video, Robert said he didn’t want Lindsay to come because she wanted to bring another lover and it would upset their three children.

Days later, Lindsay was arrested for allegedly plotting with her lover to hire a hitman to take out Robert.

That plot failed and Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas.

She’s out on bond but not allowed to leave the island nation.

