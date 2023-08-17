Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bomb threat at Jewish center is latest anti-Semitic incident in Metro Atlanta

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in the Southeast increased 120% from 2021 to 2022.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a bomb threat at an Atlanta Jewish center.

Officers shut down part of Spring Street in Midtown on Wednesday as they searched the building that houses the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the William Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum, and the Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education.

“We were told that there were bombs in the building and that they would donate within 20 minutes, and we needed to vacate,” said Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta CEO Eric Robbins.

He said Atlanta police informed them of the threat, which happened just before 3 p.m. The Atlanta Police Department told Atlanta News First the threat was called in, but the source of it was still being investigated.

“It’s a very unfortunate reality of running a Jewish institution right now that there are idiots out there that do this sort of thing,” Robbins said. “In the Jewish community, we are always on high alert.” About 70 people, both visitors and employees, were evacuated.

Bomb-sniffing K-9′s scoured the building. Around 5:30 p.m., the all-clear was given.

This is not the first anti-Semitic incident in Metro Atlanta in recent months.

About a week ago, the City of Alpharetta said they were investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in neighborhoods.

Other flyers have shown up in Hampton, Roswell, Sandy Springs, and East Atlanta, all since February.

“Last year, according to a report on white supremacist propaganda, these activities increased 400% from 2021 to 2022,” said Eytan Davidson, Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. “We are living in a time when extremists feel emboldened.”

In addition, earlier this summer, self-proclaimed Nazis protested outside of a Chabad in Cobb County.

Davidson said events like this are upsetting but, unfortunately, not surprising based on the data.

“In the Southeast region, anti-Semitic incidents increased 120% from 2021 to 2022,” he said.

This past Georgia legislative session, a bill that would have more clearly defined antisemitism to prosecute hate crimes did not pass. Davidson told us he hopes to see similar legislation presented next year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court: Appeals court judge should be removed from the bench
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup

Latest News

A sign in the Fairview Villas neighborhood in Acworth, GA, asks drivers to driver slowly.
Families concerned after school bus stop moved to highway
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings
Alleged Peeping Tom
Henry County police looking for alleged Peeping Tom at McDonough Target
‘Juvenile runaways’ lead Haralson County deputies on high-speed chase, police say