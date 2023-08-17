Bomb threat at Jewish center is latest anti-Semitic incident in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a bomb threat at an Atlanta Jewish center.

Officers shut down part of Spring Street in Midtown on Wednesday as they searched the building that houses the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, the William Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum, and the Weinberg Center for Holocaust Education.

“We were told that there were bombs in the building and that they would donate within 20 minutes, and we needed to vacate,” said Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta CEO Eric Robbins.

He said Atlanta police informed them of the threat, which happened just before 3 p.m. The Atlanta Police Department told Atlanta News First the threat was called in, but the source of it was still being investigated.

“It’s a very unfortunate reality of running a Jewish institution right now that there are idiots out there that do this sort of thing,” Robbins said. “In the Jewish community, we are always on high alert.” About 70 people, both visitors and employees, were evacuated.

Bomb-sniffing K-9′s scoured the building. Around 5:30 p.m., the all-clear was given.

This is not the first anti-Semitic incident in Metro Atlanta in recent months.

About a week ago, the City of Alpharetta said they were investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in neighborhoods.

Other flyers have shown up in Hampton, Roswell, Sandy Springs, and East Atlanta, all since February.

“Last year, according to a report on white supremacist propaganda, these activities increased 400% from 2021 to 2022,” said Eytan Davidson, Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. “We are living in a time when extremists feel emboldened.”

In addition, earlier this summer, self-proclaimed Nazis protested outside of a Chabad in Cobb County.

Davidson said events like this are upsetting but, unfortunately, not surprising based on the data.

“In the Southeast region, anti-Semitic incidents increased 120% from 2021 to 2022,” he said.

This past Georgia legislative session, a bill that would have more clearly defined antisemitism to prosecute hate crimes did not pass. Davidson told us he hopes to see similar legislation presented next year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.