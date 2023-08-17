Back to School
Capybara yoga classes sell out for one Georgia business

“I didn’t even know these animals were trending on TikTok until my 25-year-old daughter said, ‘Oh my gosh mom! You get to do that!?’”
Capybara yoga is a real thing and it's here in Georgia
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They have had millions of likes and a cult following on Instagram and now, a local business is feeling the capybara craze.

The strange creatures, that tend to grow on you, strut up to yogis looking for snacks and belly rubs. They have personalities like dogs, except they are not dogs, they are the world’s largest rodent and people are lining up to do yoga with them.

“People are flocking to do this,” said Cathi Huff with LOVE GOGA.

Huff started her business six years ago, trying to blend her love of meditation and mindfulness and her love of animals.

“We were seeing over 125 people a week doing goat yoga,” said Huff.

She partners with places like the North Georgia Wildlife Park and Safari to connect people with animals they might not see every day, as well as barnyard animals. The capybara idea was Hope Bennett’s and every class is selling out.

“I went, ‘Wow!’ That is a cool idea that is right in line with what we want to do here, which is providing that moment where people get to experience the animals,” said Bennett, who is with North Georgia Wildlife Park and Safari.

There is something about being with animals that calms people. Animals have a way of slowing us down, and keeping us in the present moment, however strange, that moment might be.

