Charity concert featuring Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

MARBLE HILL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alzheimer’s Disease impacts many people that we know in our personal lives.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association -- in the year 2020 alone, 150,000 Georgians were confirmed to be living with Alzheimer’s. And by 2025, the number is expected to increase by 26.7 percent. This is why organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, which is headquartered in Atlanta, are dedicating time and resources to finding a cure for the disease and supporting those affected. And you can help as well!

Proceeds from an upcoming charity concert in Pickens County will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. This outdoor concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6 - 9 p.m. at The Terraces of Big Canoe in Marble Hill and will feature Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists.

Tickets are $100 each, which includes concert admission, a meal ticket, a dessert popsicle, and a concert t-shirt. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or on-site.

To get your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.