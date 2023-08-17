Back to School
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 110 as hundreds remain unaccounted for

Maui’s death toll enters triple digits as shipping containers are brought in as a makeshift morgue. (CNN, POOL, KHNL/KGMB, FEMA, HI National Guard, Washington P
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Four more people were confirmed killed in the Lahaina wildfire on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 110 more than a week after the ferocious blaze.

The governor announced the new figure at a news conference Wednesday that got heated at several points as authorities sought to defend their response to the fire.

Gov. Josh Green bristled at suggestions that there is growing distrust and frustration to government’s response to the wildfire, saying those are rumors being spread on social media.

And Maui’s Emergency Management officials pushed back against questions over why sirens weren’t sounded, saying that could have worsened the situation by prompting people to flee toward the flames. At the same time, Green said the state will conduct a thorough review of what happened to determine if protocols should be changed or if additional systems are needed.

Survivors say they had little chance to flee in part because of downed cellphone lines and power was out.

As the work of understanding what happened continues, so too does the difficult and grueling task of recovering remains. Some 30 teams armed with cadaver dogs are searching the dusty ruins of historic Lahaina town for bodies and have found entire families in burned-out cars and homes.

Authorities have repeatedly said it’s not clear how many people were killed in the fire.

But the number of people unaccounted for has remained at about 1,000 people, suggesting that the death toll will almost undoubtedly increase.

Some fires are still burning on Maui a week after major devastation. (CNN)

Already the wildfire is the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

So far, Maui County has released the identities of two people killed in the blaze.

Officials on Wednesday said that 35 autopsies have been completed so far and seven people have been identified — five by fingerprints and two by DNA.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui early next week to meet with wildfire victims, first responders and officials.

