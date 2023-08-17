Back to School
Everything you need to know as COVID cases increase in Georgia

COVIC-19 cases, hospitalization on rise
By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise.

The latest CDC data through August 5th shows a jump of 30 percent in hospital admissions in Georgia compared to the week before.

We’re seeing that trend nationwide with a 14 percent increase in hospitalizations over that same period of time.

Medical experts do say the most recent variant doesn’t seem to causing severe symptoms, but it is taking over and rapidly becoming the dominant strain.

Little Five Points Pharmacy pharmacist and owner Ira Katz says Covid-19 test kits are in short supply everywhere and they’re no longer free.

That means when you’re buying test kits in stores or online, he says you’ll want to make sure they’re FDA-approved.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of health and community education at Piedmont Healthcare, tells Atlanta News First there’s a new Covid-19 variant making the rounds.

She says the Covid-19 booster that is currently available will provide protection, but not as much as the new booster.

“So far, the symptoms seem very similar to everything else in the omicron family. They can be fairly mild or just not severe enough to require hospitalizations, so that’s good news,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan.

Dr. Morgan says a new booster for this variant will be available in October, but hopefully sooner and she recommends everyone gets it.

“Talk with your doctor about whether or not you should wait until October or whether you should move forward with the booster now. This will depend on independent medical situations and conversations with your doctor,” she said.

You’ll be able to find the new booster at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office and it may be covered by your health insurance depending on what plan you have.

If you’re uninsured or underinsured, you can still get a booster for free thanks to a temporary CDC program that ends December 2024.

