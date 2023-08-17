Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, "LAST OF THE BREED", AMBASSADOR ENTERTAINMENT, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - A popular Texas zoo attraction is back.

It’s a two-headed snake and its return brings up a conundrum: What happens when the two heads disagree?

After over two years, he’s headed back. Both heads are ready to turn heads at the Cameron Park Zoo.

“They almost ignore each other,” said Brian Henley, reptile care supervisor at the zoo.

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song.

The harmless western rat snake was found by a local resident and donated to the zoo when he was a few weeks old.

He has two different brains and has grown from 8 inches to 3 feet in seven years.

“The dominant head is the right head; however, the left head does have ideas of its own,” Henley said.

When Lefty goes one direction and Pancho goes the other, it’s trouble. The snake gets hung up on things and injures himself.

In 2021, the wound got so bad it had to be removed from the exhibit to be treated and to heal.

A waxy-looking substance on Lefty’s neck protects the injured area.

Both heads eat, but the dominant right sometimes drags Lefty away from a mouse meal.

The right head gets more to eat, though it all ends up in the same stomach.

The snake’s exhibit has been revamped, so there’s little to get stuck on.

And two heads are no reason Pancho and Lefty couldn’t enjoy romance once it’s older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

COVIC-19 cases, hospitalization on rise
COVIC-19 cases, hospitalization on rise
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
Everything you need to know as COVID cases increase in Georgia