FBI investigates threats to Fulton County officials -- days after Trump indictment

A sheriff's deputy stands near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta....
A sheriff's deputy stands near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Court officials in Atlanta published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. But as a Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday, there was no public indication that Trump had been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election. The list was later deleted. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta FBI is investigating threats of violence made against members of the Fulton County officials.

The FBI didn’t specify who the threats were made against, but it comes just days after former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in the county. They said they are aware of the threats and are working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Associated Press, the names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online on Thursday.

“It is our policy not to discuss details of ongoing investigations. However, each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously. Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted,” the FBI said to Atlanta News First in a statement.

