FBI investigates threats to Fulton County officials -- days after Trump indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta FBI is investigating threats of violence made against members of the Fulton County officials.

The FBI didn’t specify who the threats were made against, but it comes just days after former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in the county. They said they are aware of the threats and are working with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Associated Press, the names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted online on Thursday.

“It is our policy not to discuss details of ongoing investigations. However, each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously. Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal laws will be prosecuted,” the FBI said to Atlanta News First in a statement.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.