First Alert Forecast | Enjoy the pleasant weather, heat returns next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comfortable temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the day-- we’ll see temperatures gradually slide into the 70s over the next few hours. Another comfortable morning commute for Friday-- temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s across most of the region.

Lots of sunshine on tap for Friday afternoon and humidity will continue to remain in manageable territory. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s across most of our area, but we should hit 90° here in Atlanta. Dry conditions dominate the forecast for the next 7 days.

FIRST ALERT | 🚨 Temperatures may soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s early next week. It may feel even hotter, depending how much muggy it is. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx pic.twitter.com/4iCm0BKl6t — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 17, 2023

FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat is forecast to return to north Georgia heading into the middle of next week...

Have you enjoyed the break from the heat? Hopefully so. Much hotter weather returns next week. A very strong ridge of high pressure is set to build across the middle of the nation, extending down into our part of the world. It remains dry through the start of the workweek. However, mugginess and temperatures both increase Monday - onward. There is a ‘first alert’ Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s each afternoon. Record high temperatures could be broken. It may feel even hotter at times, depending on how muggy it is.

