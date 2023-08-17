FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 80s today; Heat returns next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s; Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s next week!

Thursday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice weather continues through the weekend

High pressure will keep north Georgia nice and dry through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs gradually warming back into the low 90s.

Forecast highs in north Georgia Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Very hot next week

After a brief taste of Fall, Summer will return in a big way next week with highs expected to reach into the upper 90s!

There are no First Alerts or rain currently in your 7 Day Forecast.

