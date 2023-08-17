Fulton County grand jurors’ names, images and addresses published online

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The names, images and even addresses of some Fulton County grand jurors who returned indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 others are circulating in far-right circles on websites associated in the past with violence.

The act of exposing someone’s personal information, known as doxing, has become more frequent in the age of the internet and poses significant risks to those whose information is compromised.

On Monday, the group of grand jurors – regular citizens empaneled to decide on charges – returned 41 felony counts against Trump and his allies for their alleged efforts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“I can’t imagine there’s any value to publishing those names,” said former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, speaking to CNN on Thursday. “I think this speaks to the culture that Donald Trump has built. This culture of anger, right? And he’s just confused so many good-hearted Republicans and folks all across the country to think that conservatism means that you have to be angry and loud and visceral.”

Duncan himself was a witness interviewed by the grand jury just hours before the charges came down. He was in office in 2020, when the alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden were underway.

“To think anybody would take out the angst on these folks or us, or anybody else who has been involved in this process calling balls and strikes is painful,” he said.

The names of the grand jurors were already listed on the indictment, but official court paperwork didn’t list their addresses or show their images.

In a statement on Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his office was aware of the incident.

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty,” it read.

The doxing of the grand jurors makes the already difficult task of seating trial jurors even harder. On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who has been the subject of numerous threats herself since undertaking the investigation into Trump – asked for a trial start date of March 4, 2024, just eight days before Georgia’s presidential primary election.

“These folks are going to be on screen every day,” said Georgia Senator Jen Jordan. “Everyone is going to know who they are. Their lives are going to be turned upside down. And so just to be able to sit a jury of people who would be even willing to put you know, their lives on the line is going to be really, really difficult.”

