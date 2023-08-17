Back to School
Georgia man who was wounded in shooting that killed Takeoff sues Houston venue

Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.(Kishawn Gilliam)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man who was wounded during a shooting that claimed the life of Migos Rapper Takeoff is now suing the Houston bowling alley where it happened, according to his attorneys.

Joshua Washington was working as a personal assistant for Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate Quavo on the night of Nov. 1, 2022. According to police, at around 2:30 a.m., an argument broke out among the estimated 40 people attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

When gunfire erupted shortly after, Washington said it became clear that the security the venue had allegedly advertised didn’t exist.

“810 Houston was warned that they needed extra security,” said Washington’s attorney Bakari Sellers. “They knew it was a hotspot for violent crime and that an after-hours event like this could turn deadly in a second. But they ignored those warnings and now they have blood on their hands. This shooting was a tragedy. But it was a preventable tragedy.”

The lawsuit claims that the venue failed to take basic security precautions such as screening patrons, posting “no weapons” signage, providing functional surveillance cameras, or properly training personnel for emergency assistance, despite assuring invitees that safety measures were taken.

“There was no one,” Washington said. “The bullets started flying and no one came to help. There were no security guards trying to stop the shooting, no one to help those of us who were hurt, no one at all. They just left us there to die.”

Washington was shot in his right side by a stray bullet about an inch from his colon.

