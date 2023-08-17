Georgia senator wants session to review Fulton DA’s actions in Trump indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator is asking for Gov. Brian Kemp to call a session to review the Fulton County district attorney’s actions following the indictment of former President Donald Trump and several allies.

Colton Moore, who represents District 53 in the Georgia Senate, wrote in a letter to Kemp that an “emergency exists in the affairs of the state” to call the session to review Fani Willis’ actions.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically target political opponents,” the senator said on X (formerly Twitter). “We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.”

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



Moore also launched an online petition to call for an investigation into Willis. District 53 includes LaFayette and Summerville and is just outside of Dalton.

The Georgia NAACP issued a statement urging Kemp to reject the call for an emergency session.

“As the oldest Civil Rights organization in Georgia, we are concerned about our most precious right, which is the right to vote. A grand jury comprised of residents in Fulton County found probable cause under Titles 16 and 17 of the Georgia Criminal Code,” the statement said. “It is incumbent on us as a state of laws to follow the process.”

On Monday, the nation’s 45th president and 18 of his GOP allies, including Rudy Guliani and Mark Meadows, were indicted on a slew of charges in Fulton County. The indictment stemmed from Willis’ investigation into alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, a state Trump narrowly lost.

Willis said at a Monday press conference that she is giving all 19 named in the indictment “the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August 2023.”

Willis is eyeing a March 2024 trial for Trump and his allies.

Kemp has not released a statement in response to the call for the session. Willis’ office did not want to comment.

