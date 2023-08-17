Gwinnett County police looking for man who stole work tools out of van

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole work tools out of a van.

A man reportedly stole tools from a car in Norcross around 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The car was parked near 5000 Singleton Road. The man is described as Hispanic with a slim build. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a camo print backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

