Gwinnett County police looking for man who stole work tools out of van

Person of interest
Person of interest(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole work tools out of a van.

A man reportedly stole tools from a car in Norcross around 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The car was parked near 5000 Singleton Road. The man is described as Hispanic with a slim build. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a camo print backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

