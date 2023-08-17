Henry County police looking for alleged Peeping Tom at McDonough Target

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged Peeping Tom at a McDonough Target.

Police say a man took pictures of a woman while she was trying on different clothes at Target at 1850 Jonesboro Road Saturday afternoon. Police said the incident happened between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The man ran away when he was confronted and allegedly left in a white Ford Explorer with a California license plate.

Anyone with information should contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or 770-220-7009.

