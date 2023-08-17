Back to School
Inside look at Sanford Stadium renovations

Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football fans will certainly notice some changes come September.

On Thursday crews were on site at Sanford Stadium wrapping up phase one of a major improvement project.

The Athletic Association says the recent upgrades will improve the fan experience.

The upgrades are part of a $68.5 million project.

Family restrooms and a dedicated sensory room have been added to the south side of the stadium.

The Athletic Association says the room is a quiet space if sights and sounds in the stadium become overwhelming for people.

Additional concessions have been added on the bridge for fans in the west endzone.

Phase one will be unveiled when UGA hosts UT Martin in September.

One of the most noticeable changes is the southside concourse, which has doubled in width making it easier for fans to flow through the stadium.

“What would be the pinch point impediments of the concession stands and restrooms have all been centrally located at gate 9 on the southwest corner and gate 6 on the southeast corner which allows for a much wider fan experience for flowing to and from their seats going to those amenities during the game,’ says UGA Associate AD of Facilities & Capital Projects Tanner Stines.

Phase two is on pace to be completed prior to the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

