‘Juvenile runaways’ lead Haralson County deputies on high-speed chase, police say

BUCHANAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said two young girls led deputies on a high-speed chase near Buchanan.

A deputy saw a red Kia Sorrento going 96 miles per hour and failing to maintain its lane just after 1 a.m. Aug. 16, police said. The car ignored a traffic stop and led the deputy down Hilltop Drive and Business 27.

Police said the car came to a stop at Payton Place and two girls ran out. They were later found hiding in a trash can.

The Sorrento had been reported stolen from Columbus and the two girls were later identified as runaways from Columbus. The two girls were taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice and the car was returned to its owner.

