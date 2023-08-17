LaGrange police looking for dog owner in animal cruelty case

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for help finding the owner of a dog at the center of an animal cruelty case.

Police said shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a stray dog was spotted in the 100 block of Gordon Commercial Drive.

“Bystanders directed officers to a factory located in the area where the dog had wandered inside and laid down,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the dog had a large laceration on its neck from a collar or chain and its head was swollen. It also had other injuries from a maggot infestation.

The dog was taken to a vet and multiple other vets were contacted, but it had to be euthanized, according to LaGrange police.

Police said it is investigating the situation as an aggravated animal cruelty case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, LaGrange Police Department’s Animal Services at (706) 298-3606 or the Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.

