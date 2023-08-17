Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

LaGrange police looking for dog owner in animal cruelty case

Police said shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a stray dog was spotted in the 100 block of...
Police said shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a stray dog was spotted in the 100 block of Gordon Commercial Drive.(LaGrange Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for help finding the owner of a dog at the center of an animal cruelty case.

Police said shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a stray dog was spotted in the 100 block of Gordon Commercial Drive.

“Bystanders directed officers to a factory located in the area where the dog had wandered inside and laid down,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said the dog had a large laceration on its neck from a collar or chain and its head was swollen. It also had other injuries from a maggot infestation.

The dog was taken to a vet and multiple other vets were contacted, but it had to be euthanized, according to LaGrange police.

Police said it is investigating the situation as an aggravated animal cruelty case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, LaGrange Police Department’s Animal Services at (706) 298-3606 or the Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

Amber Alert graphic
What warrants an AMBER Alert? 1,140 children recovered through the program
Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County.
2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police say
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming to start former President Donald Trump’s...
Donald Trump trial date timeline