Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a dozen police cars were seen at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County after students were placed on a lockdown Thursday morning.

Gwinnett County Police say an employee at the school reported seeing who they thought was a “trespasser.” Officers were alerted and immediately responded, they said.

“What was believed to be a trespasser was an authorized construction worker,” the department said on social media. “The children were not in danger.”

