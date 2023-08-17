Back to School
Man charged in Gwinnett County teen’s death sentenced to 20 years after 2 mistrials

Austin Ford was identified as a suspect in April 2022 and his case has been ruled a mistrial twice — the first in May when the court declared a mistrial on counts 1-5 and again in August when the jury was hung 8-4.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov and Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man standing trial in connection to the death of an 18-year-old Gwinnett County teenager was sentenced Wednesday.

According to officials, Austin Ford will serve 20 years in jail in connection to the death of Tori Lang. Part of his sentence is not having contact with Lang’s family for the first 10 years, according to officials.

Ford was convicted of two counts of theft by taking and one count of concealing the death of another.

“The court directed a verdict on voluntary manslaughter over the state’s objection citing a lack of evidence,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Two juries were unable to reach a verdict on felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Austin-Gatson said there was “a lack of direct evidence” that Ford was responsible for Lang’s death. The defense argued that Lang was suicidal and pulled the trigger herself, an argument that the state was unable to disprove. However, the defense didn’t affirmatively prove that Lang committed suicide either, according to court officials.

18-year-old Tori Lang was found dead in July 2021 at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

“The district attorney’s office is and will continue to support and pray for the victim’s family following the conclusion of this matter regarding their beloved daughter,” Austin-Gaston said.

Ford was identified as a suspect in April 2022 and his case has been ruled a mistrial twice — the first in May when the court declared a mistrial on counts 1-5 and again in August when the jury was hung 8-4.

The prosecution had pushed for the maximum of 30 years in prison, arguing that the crime was so heinous that it deserved the maximum punishment despite this being Ford’s first offense.

In 2021, Lang was found dead in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County. Her car was found burned a few miles away, police said.

