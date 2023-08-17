Back to School
Man wanted in Georgia arrested after applying to be a cop in another state

Justin Carter was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
Justin Carter was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ark. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted in Georgia has been arrested after applying to be a police officer in another state.

According to the Monticello Police Department in Arkansas, 24-year-old Justin Carter applied for an open position with their department as a patrolman through an online form. Police said when he went from Atlanta to the police department for the physical fitness test on Aug. 15, officials noticed there were some discrepancies in his physical appearance from his background check, which led to the discovery of his actual identity and a warrant for him out of Georgia.

Monticello PD said they allowed Carter to perform the physical test for pre-employment and then took him into custody immediately afterward.

Carter is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia to face the charges against him, police said.

J’Asiah Mitchell