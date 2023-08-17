Morton strikes out 10, leaves Yankees with losing record as Braves cap sweep with 2-0 win

(AP) - Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 2-0 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep and give the struggling Yankees their first losing record of the season.

New York (60-61) was left with a five-game losing streak after being outscored 18-3 in the sweep, capped by back-to-back shutouts. The Braves (78-42) have thrown four shutouts in their last seven games to boost the majors’ best record.

It is the first time the last-place Yankees have had a losing record at least 120 games into a season since Sept. 5, 1995, when they also were 60-61, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Yankees, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2016, began the night 6 1/2 games back of the AL’s last wild card berth. New York has finished with a winning record in 30 consecutive seasons.

The Yankees, held to one hit in Tuesday’s night’s 5-0 loss, came into the game with a .232 batting average, ahead of only Oakland’s .222 mark in the majors. They were limited to four hits by Morton and relievers Pierce Johnson, Kirby Yates and Raisel Iglesias, who pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

“It’s on all of us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “I think guys are prepared and want it. Just haven’t been getting it done enough, obviously.”

Morton (12-10) allowed four hits with one walk as he struck out at least 10 batters for the 26th time in his career. His only previous double-digit strikeout game this season came with 10 in a 12-0 win at Texas on May 15.

Rookie right-hander Randy Vásquez (2-2) allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in his fourth career start for the Yankees.

Rosario’s homer to center field drove in Marcell Ozuna, who led off the second with a double off Vásquez.

Aaron Judge hit a one-out single in the fourth and moved to third on Giancarlo Stanton’s walk. Morton struck out Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Billy McKinney to end the inning.

Morton struck out Judge, Stanton and Kiner-Falefa after Gleyber Torres singled to lead off the sixth.

The attendance was 40,743, the record 43rd sellout of the season at Truist Park. The previous record of sellouts for the park which opened in 2017 was 42 last season following Atlanta’s 2021 World Series championship.

