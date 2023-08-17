Back to School
Mother indicted after reportedly abandoning newborn daughter in woods

Karima Jiwani faces several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree cruelty to children.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four years after a woman reportedly abandoned her newborn daughter in the woods, the Forsyth County mother has been indicted by a grand jury.

Karima Jiwani faces several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

In June 2019, police found the baby — nicknamed “Baby India” — in a plastic bag in the woods near Daves Creek Road in Cumming. A family heard the baby crying nearby and alerted authorities. Officials believe “Baby India” had been born earlier that day in a car before being abandoned.

Jiwani’s husband filed for divorce and now has a restraining order against her, mandating that Jiwani cannot contact him or their three children, ages 17, 13, and 9.

“Baby India” has since been adopted and is thriving, officials said.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, Jiwani has a history of either unknown or concealing previous pregnancies. He said that through interviews with Jiwani’s friends, relatives, and medical professionals, investigators learned Jiwani had a history of concealing pregnancies or having instances of “surprise birth.”

Forsyth County officials said they were able to identify the child’s biological father through advanced DNA testing — which then led to Jiwani’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

