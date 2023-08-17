Back to School
Muscogee County Deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk

Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County deputy is being commended for her heroic actions in helping save the life of a woman and her two-month-old infant.

On Aug. 16 the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a distraught woman on Facebook Live threatening to jump in the water with her approximately two-month-old infant at the Columbus Riverwalk.

According to officials, Deputy Aliyah Miller was on her daily walk during lunch break when she noticed the distraught woman and a Columbus Police Officer walking toward her.

Miller was able to talk to the woman and get the baby from her to safety while the Columbus Police Officer got the woman assistance.

Miller stayed with the baby until a family member arrived.

Sheriff Gregg Countryman spoke on the matter in a Facebook post and Letter of Commendation.

