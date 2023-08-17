Back to School
Music Midtown announces ‘Fee Free Fridays’ ahead of 3-day event

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music Midtown is back this September and it’s bringing some major rock and pop icons to Atlanta.

On Thursday, event organizers announced a “Fee Free Fridays” discounted ticket deal which allows fans to snag any ticket of their choice at select box offices for just ticket price.

The “Fee Free Fridays” deal will take place on Aug. 18, Aug. 25, and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following venue box offices:

  • Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    • 2200 Encore Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009
  • Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    • 4469 Stella Drive Atlanta, GA 30327
  • Buckhead Theatre
    • 3110 Roswell Road Atlanta, GA 30305
  • Tabernacle
    • 152 Luckie Street Atlanta, GA 30303
  • Coca-Cola Roxy
    • 800 Battery Avenue SE #500 Atlanta, GA 30339

The three-day festival will feature 40 artists across four stages and include headliners like Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, P!NK, The 1975, Flume and Lil Baby.

General admission, GA+, VIP, Super VIP, and 1-Day GA tickets are available. For more information, click here.

