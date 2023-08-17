Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton
A large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour at a tourist destination on the...
Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave
A large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour at a tourist destination on the...
Take a Look: Bystanders rescue child swept off pier by wave
Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police say
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years