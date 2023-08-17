Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Court officials in Atlanta published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. But as a Fulton County grand jury began hearing from witnesses Monday, there was no public indication that Trump had been indicted in a long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election. The list was later deleted. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
The scene of a SWAT situation overnight in an Austell neighborhood.
Overnight SWAT situation ends in Cobb County neighborhood

Latest News

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Justin Carter was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
Man wanted in Georgia arrested after applying to be a cop in another state
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Karima Jiwani faces several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and...
Mother indicted after reportedly abandoning newborn daughter in woods