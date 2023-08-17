Back to School
Restaurant Report Card: Mi Rancho fails with 54; Dive earns 100

Mi Rancho failed with 54 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen in Canton received a 100.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sandtown Road in Marietta, Atlanta News First tried to question the owner of a Cobb County Mexican restaurant about numerous health violations but the front door was locked.

Mi Rancho failed with 54 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says raw bacon and bags of chicken wings were stored in a cooler beyond their shelf life. Plus, bacon, beef, and black beans were at unsafe temperatures. And bugs were seen crawling on walls in the kitchen.

“There were two roaches in there. Cockroaches,” Mi Rancho owner Francisco Jin said.

The owner said he corrected the violations and is now waiting on a re-inspection. That said, Atlanta News First spotted an old inspection report of 95 points and an “A” posted on the wall inside the restaurant. The owner agreed to post the current inspection report after Atlanta News First brought it to his attention.

Nur Kitchen on Buford Highway in Atlanta improved this week on a reinspection with 100 points.

At Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen on Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Dive is a family-owned and operated business and they’ve been around a year now and are already very popular. Everyone wants to get that fresh seafood coming out of the kitchen.

On the menu, you can start out with the fried green tomatoes, they have their famous she-crab soup, crab legs with cheese grits. They serve all-you-can-eat crab legs every Wednesday and Saturday. And they have the Wilkes fried pork chop sandwich with fries. Boy, that’s good!

