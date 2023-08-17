Back to School
School board to set decide fate of Cobb County teacher on leave for reading book

A tribunal decided Rinderle should not be fired after three days of hearings.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School Board is set to decide whether Katie Rinderle should keep her job.

Rinderle, a 5th-grade teacher at Due West Elementary, has been on leave since March after she read aloud the book “My Shadow is Purple.” The book challenges gender norms and features a protagonist whose mother has a pink shadow and father has a blue shadow, but whose own shadow is purple. Notably, the book’s cover has a yellow background; yellow and purple are prominent on both the non-binary and intersex pride flags.

District documents show the tribunal found her guilty of violating two district policies related to willful neglect of duties and other good and sufficient cause but ultimately should keep her job.

Mike Tafelski with Southern Poverty Law Center is one of the lawyers representing Rinderle. “Ultimately after hearing the totality of the evidence, they realized of the superintendent’s recommendation for termination was unjustified and rejected that recommended by the superintendent,” he said.

Rinderle is being investigated for violating district policies related to allegedly teaching divisive content.

The district policies adhere to a recently passed Georgia law. Rinderle’s attorneys have argued the definition of divisive is unclear.

“This one specifically deals with a new state law that nobody in Georgia has had to deal with before. This is almost like a test case,” said Cobb County Association of Educators President Jeff Hubbard.

Hubbard shared what the school board’s decision could look like, “Well one of three things. They’ll fire her, they’ll rehire her or they’ll rehire her with some sort of modified discipline.”

Rinderle’s legal team says her goal has been to defend her job.

“We certainly are waiting just like everyone to see how the board decides to make their decision,” said Tafelski.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. The board is set to publicly announce its decision.

Atlanta News First reached out to the members of the school board and was told they were directed not to comment until a decision is made.

