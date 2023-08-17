Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sonographer charged with sexually assaulting patient in Cherokee County, sheriff’s office says

Bhavin Patel, 39, of Canton, Ga.
Bhavin Patel, 39, of Canton, Ga.(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A healthcare professional in Cherokee County has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient last month.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says an adult female medical patient reported that she was getting an echo sonogram on July 31 at Wellstar Cardiac Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway in Woodstock when the male sonographer, identified as 39-year-old Bhavin Patel, of Canton, sexually assaulted her.

During the course of their investigation, detectives say they discovered evidence to support the victim’s claims.

Patel was charged with Sexual Assault by a Hospital Employee with Patient.

Sheriff’s office officials say Patel turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and was released on a $5,700 bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Georgia nonprofit wants to wipe $30k per student loan borrower for 3 metro Atlanta communities | How to apply
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia Supreme Court: Appeals court judge should be removed from the bench
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
The Riddell Team
WATCH LIVE: High school football: 2 big games highlight day 1 of Corky Kell Classic
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup

Latest News

Bomb threat at Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta Wednesday
Bomb threat at Jewish center is latest anti-Semitic incident in metro Atlanta
Is a new bus stop in Acworth a disaster waiting to happen?
Famlies concerned about new school bus stop in Acworth
A sign in the Fairview Villas neighborhood in Acworth, GA, asks drivers to driver slowly.
Families concerned after school bus stop moved to highway
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings