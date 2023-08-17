Sonographer charged with sexually assaulting patient in Cherokee County, sheriff’s office says

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A healthcare professional in Cherokee County has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient last month.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says an adult female medical patient reported that she was getting an echo sonogram on July 31 at Wellstar Cardiac Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway in Woodstock when the male sonographer, identified as 39-year-old Bhavin Patel, of Canton, sexually assaulted her.

During the course of their investigation, detectives say they discovered evidence to support the victim’s claims.

Patel was charged with Sexual Assault by a Hospital Employee with Patient.

Sheriff’s office officials say Patel turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and was released on a $5,700 bond.

