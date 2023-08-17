Suspects in 2022 Clayton County murder arrested, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three suspects in a 2022 murder in Ellenwood have been arrested, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said.

Keelon Tate, 23, was shot and killed on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood Nov. 25, 2022. Khalee Phipp, 18, was first named as a suspect in March 2023.

According to Sheriff Allen, Phipps was arrested in August 2023 alongside Quintis Cabbell and Tovoris McMullen. Warrants were obtained Aug. 14 and the sheriff said they were arrested “within 72 hours.”

All three have been charged with Tate’s murder, although the sheriff did not say what specific charges the three men face.

