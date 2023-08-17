What warrants an AMBER Alert? 1,140 children recovered through the program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for a 2-year-old boy who is believed to have been kidnapped in DeKalb County, according to police.

J’Asiah Mitchell was last seen around 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods apartments off Flat Shoals Road, according to DeKalb County authorities. He was wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas and is believed to be traveling in a black sedan.

So why wasn’t an AMBER alert issued? It all comes down to criteria.

What is an AMBER Alert?

An AMBER Alert is an electronic emergency response system that sends out information to members of the public about a missing, and often abducted, child.

The system was created in memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who in 1996 was reportedly kidnapped and later found dead. According to reports, she was found in an Arlington creek four days after her disappearance — without any clothes on and her throat slashed. Her case remains unsolved.

What are the criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert?

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has taken place.

Law enforcement believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child.

The abducted child is 17 years old or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system.

On Thursday, DeKalb County investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted about the reported kidnapping of J’Asiah Mitchell. However, the department was advised that the incident does not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert.

“Our priority is locating J’Asiah safely while we continue to investigate the matter,” investigators said in a statement. It is unclear what part of the criteria wasn’t met.

Part of the reason for the criteria is to make sure AMBER Alerts are not overused, which could lead to the public becoming desensitized, officials said.

Do AMBER Alerts work?

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the AMBER Alert program has contributed to the recovery of 1,140 children as of June 30, 2023. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have independent AMBER Alert plans.

The Office of Justice Programs says the alerts can be issued across states and jurisdictions if the abducted child is taken across state lines.

What should I do if I receive an AMBER Alert?

AMBER Alerts are broadcast over radio, television, road signs, phones, apps and other technologies.

If you receive an AMBER Alert, you are urged to watch out for the missing person and any suspect or vehicle information that may have been released by authorities. Law enforcement recommends calling 911 immediately if you think you may have seen the child or suspect. Do not approach the suspect!

You can also help get the word out about an AMBER Alert by sharing the child or suspect’s photo with other community members or through social media.

