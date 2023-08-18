Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

77-year-old killed in Ellenwood; police review possible case mishandling

The Clayton County Police Department has started an internal review of how officials handled a...
The Clayton County Police Department has started an internal review of how officials handled a reported homicide involving a 77-year-old.(WSAW)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has started an internal review of how officials handled a reported homicide involving a 77-year-old, it said in a statement.

Ivan Millman died in hospice nearly two weeks after being injured on July 26. But law enforcement didn’t identify the case as a homicide until the day before his death — even though several calls reported a disturbance and blood in the home, police said.

On July 26, police were called to a home off Deann Drive in Ellenwood. Millman and another uninjured and unidentified man said Millman was attacked in Atlanta, but the two couldn’t say where. Millman was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and later to hospice where he died, according to police.

Several people had called the police about an incident at the house on July 26 — including one that reported blood on July 30, police said. An officer went to the location and took photos, but the scene was not fully processed, according to police.

“An internal investigation has been launched into why more appropriate measures were not taken at that time,” the department said.

On Aug. 7, a biohazard cleaning crew called detectives to the house, worried that it may be a crime scene. Detectives determined that the location was where Millman was injured, ruling the case a homicide after learning he was in hospice.

The case remains open, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

Latest News

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to fix a six-inch rupture in a...
Crews work to fix water main break in Stonecrest
Authorities conduct search in East Newton
Active search underway in Newton County, sheriff’s office says
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is in “active pursuit” of 32-year-old Matthew Thompson near...
Deputies in ‘active pursuit’ of man who fled car accident in Fayette County
Happy Birthday, Rosalynn Carter!