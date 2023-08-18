77-year-old killed in Ellenwood; police review possible case mishandling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has started an internal review of how officials handled a reported homicide involving a 77-year-old, it said in a statement.

Ivan Millman died in hospice nearly two weeks after being injured on July 26. But law enforcement didn’t identify the case as a homicide until the day before his death — even though several calls reported a disturbance and blood in the home, police said.

On July 26, police were called to a home off Deann Drive in Ellenwood. Millman and another uninjured and unidentified man said Millman was attacked in Atlanta, but the two couldn’t say where. Millman was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and later to hospice where he died, according to police.

Several people had called the police about an incident at the house on July 26 — including one that reported blood on July 30, police said. An officer went to the location and took photos, but the scene was not fully processed, according to police.

“An internal investigation has been launched into why more appropriate measures were not taken at that time,” the department said.

On Aug. 7, a biohazard cleaning crew called detectives to the house, worried that it may be a crime scene. Detectives determined that the location was where Millman was injured, ruling the case a homicide after learning he was in hospice.

The case remains open, police said.

