97-year-old with dementia reported missing in Hall Co., sheriff’s office says

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Alfred Larson was last seen on Indian Trail and Steve Reynolds on Friday driving a white Accura MDX.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 97-year-old man with dementia in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Alfred Larson was last seen on Indian Trail and Steve Reynolds on Friday driving a white Accura MDX.

At the time, Larson was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. He is described as 5′9 and weighs 178 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

If you have any information on Larson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 531-6900 or dial 911.

