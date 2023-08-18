Active search underway in Newton County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active search is underway in east Newton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not released details about what or who they are looking for, but they told Atlanta News First there is no threat to the community at this time.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Emergency Management, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and search and rescue K-9 units are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

