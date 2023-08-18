An annual effort to protect pollinators in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 15 minutes counting pollinators, track what you see through an app.

“We have small bees, we have wasps, we also have butterflies. One of the pollinators people always forget about is actually the common fly,” said Chris Lemons, Director of Programs and Outreach for Food Well Alliance.

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is a way the community can get involved in protecting the environment around them. The first statewide Great Georgia Pollinator Census was in August 2019.

“You think about cotton, you think about tomatoes even chocolate, cocoa, those are super important food plants that we consume on a day-to-day basis; without pollinators that wouldn’t be possible,” said Kalia Henry Agriculture Education Coordinator for Food Well Alliance.

Whether a butterfly or a bumble bee, people can track the number of pollinators around them. Every county is represented. This is a University of Georgia Extension so the data is gathered and used for policy change and research. We were with Food Well Alliance to shoot this story.

“One of the things that is important here at Food Well is making sure we are connecting people to food….a community in need isn’t always income-based, sometimes it is a matter of geography,” said Lemons.

One of their missions is to support and empower local farmers which is why we are at Seja Kgomo Farm in Fulton County.

We specifically partner with the urban farmers we work with And community farms we work with but anywhere you see a plant you can complete a count,” said Henry.

