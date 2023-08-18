Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 1 month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County inmate has died, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Hawkins, 66, was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell at Fulton County Jail on Thursday. He died despite medical personnel trying to revive him, the sheriff’s office said.

Hawkins was originally arrested by Atlanta police on July 31. He was first taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center but was moved to the jail on Aug. 5 after his case was bound over to Fulton County Superior Court. Hawkins was being held on a $5,000 bond related to a shoplifting charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Hawkins is the third Fulton County inmate to die in the past month.

Last Thursday, 34-year-old Christopher Smith was also found unresponsive in a medical unit cell. He was successfully revived and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he died a day later, the sheriff’s office said.

And on July 31, 40-year-old Montay Stinson was found unresponsive in his cell. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, sheriffs said.

Several other inmate deaths have become high-profile cases. The family of 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko is suing the Atlanta City Detention Center for alleged negligence after the teen was found dead in her cell on July 11. And the family of Lashawn Thompson reached a $4 million settlement with the county after the inmate was “eaten alive” by bugs in September 2022, an attorney said.

The Department of Justice is investigating the jail’s living conditions. The county is also looking into how to fund a new $1.69 billion jail.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies are expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail after they were indicted for attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

