Braves host the Giants on 5-game home win streak

The Battery At Truist Park
The Battery At Truist Park(Atlanta Braves)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game home winning streak, will host the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

Atlanta is 78-42 overall and 40-20 at home. The Braves have a 61-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 64-57 record overall and a 29-29 record on the road. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season. The first pitch is at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

