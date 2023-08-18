Cobb County School Board fires teacher for reading ‘divisive’ book to class

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School Board fired a 5th-grade teacher for reading a “divisive” book to her students in early March, ending a saga that became a litmus test for Georgia’s new “Divisive Concepts” law.

Kate Rinderle, a teacher at Due West Elementary, had been on leave since March after reading the best-selling children’s book My Shadow is Purple to her class. The book challenges gender norms and features a protagonist whose mother has a pink shadow and whose father has a blue shadow, but whose own shadow is purple. Notably, the book’s cover has a yellow background — yellow and purple are prominent on both the non-binary and intersex pride flags.

On Thursday night, the Cobb County School Board voted 4-3 to fire Rinderle. A tribunal recommended Tuesday that Rinderle should not be fired after three days of hearings.

“We believe that it’s inappropriate,” Craig Goodmark, Rinderle’s lawyer, said. “We believe that there’s no justification for it. We spent two days in a courtroom showing that none of this was justified.”

District documents show the tribunal found Rinderle guilty of violating two district policies related to willful neglect of duties and other good and sufficient cause but ultimately recommended she keep her job. Rinderle maintains she did nothing wrong.

“For parents to be able, with a political agenda from outside the classroom, to come in to have a teacher fired is simply unfair,” Goodmark said. “It’s not right.”

The district policies adhere to a recently passed Georgia law, known as the “Divisive Concepts” law. Rinderle’s attorneys have argued the definition of “divisive” is unclear.

“This one specifically deals with a new state law that nobody in Georgia has had to deal with before. This is almost like a test case,” said Cobb County Association of Educators President Jeff Hubbard said prior to the Thursday meeting.

After Rinderle the hearing, the Southern Poverty Law Center released the following statement:

Today, the Cobb County School Board voted to uphold the recommendation of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to terminate Katherine Rinderle, a longtime educator in the Cobb County School District and member of the Georgia Association of Educators. Lawyers for the Goodmark Law Firm and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are representing Rinderle in the case. Rinderle was removed from her classroom in March after a parent complained that she had read My Shadow Is Purple by best-selling children’s book author Scott Stuart to her gifted fifth-grade students. Ragsdale claimed the book violated Georgia’s 2022 classroom censorship law banning so-called divisive concepts, mostly about race, even though legal advocates say the law is vague and contradicts the U.S. Constitution. “I am disappointed in the district’s decision to terminate me for reading an inclusive and affirming book — one that is representative of diverse student identities,” Rinderle said. “The district is sending a harmful message that not all students are worthy of affirmation in being their unapologetic and authentic selves. This decision, based on intentionally vague policies, will result in more teachers self-censoring in fear of not knowing where the invisible line will be drawn. Censorship perpetuates harm and students deserve better.” “There is no legitimate explanation for this termination,” said Attorney Craig Goodmark. “To fire a teacher under a law that no two people could agree on is wrong. Ms. Rinderle, like other Georgia educators, does not know where the lines are drawn when it comes to sensitive, controversial, or divisive concepts. After two days of trial, we still do not know.” “We are disappointed in this decision, but not surprised,” said Mike Tafelski, senior supervising attorney for children’s rights at the SPLC. We knew this was a predetermined outcome dictated by Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb County Board of Education majority. They continue to prioritize discrimination, bigotry and retaliation in Cobb County Schools. And we will continue to hold them accountable for their unlawful conduct. This is not the end of this case. This is the beginning.” In 2022, the Georgia General Assembly passed a series of education bills to censor what students can learn in schools. They target discussions about race, particularly the country’s legacy of racism — an indisputable fact — and inclusivity for LGBTQ+ people.

Numerous people spoke for and against Rinderle during the public comment section of the hearing, most of them urging the board to fire her.

“We need to learn history,” one woman said at the hearing. “We don’t need to learn about all the other stuff that’s going on that’s cultural, fads, etc.”

“I don’t think having it with 5th graders against the parents’ will is good for anybody, and I think it creates more of a divide,” said Catherine Faith Jones, a Cobb County resident.

Others disagreed.

“This sends a message to every teacher and Cobb County and probably in the state that you should not step out of line,” said former Cobb County teacher Kim Carlton. She added that she retired last year, partially due to concerns about being punished for speaking freely in the classroom.

Afterward, Rinderle embraced family and friends, leaving Goodmark to answer questions. Goodmark said Rinderle still loves education and wants to continue in that career field.

But while her time with Cobb County Schools is over, what this case means for teachers, and how it will be applied moving forward remain uncertain.

“I expect we’ll see more of this, unfortunately,” Goodmark said.

