Could Trump’s surrender in Fulton County upstage the first GOP presidential debate?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump now has less than one week to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on the more than a dozen felony counts he’s facing tied to alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

If he were to pick a day to do it, Wednesday might not be a bad one.

That evening, many of Trump’s political GOP rivals will take the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the first televised debate of the 2024 election cycle. Trump’s surrender in Fulton County would most certainly upstage the event, with the eyes of the world watching a former president be booked and processed.

“It’s a masterful political tactic to distract from the main event,” Anthony Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor, said, “What he’s looking to do is basically craft an entire campaign around these trials like the trials are his campaign. So that’s very consistent with that motive.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump would in fact be skipping the first debate and would instead sit for an interview with ousted FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter. FOX News is slated to televise Wednesday’s debate.

The former president has been hinting at a pass on the first debate for days. On Thursday, he published a cryptic post to his own social media site, Truth Social, reading “Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my record, one of the best ever, so why would I debate?”

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Several media outlets reported on Friday that the Trump legal team will meet with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis early next week to negotiate the terms of the former president’s surrender.

When he comes to Fulton County to be booked and processed, Trump will face a very different situation than what he’s experienced with past bookings. Unlike the Manhattan Courthouse, or the federal building where he was booked on charges in Washington, D.C. tied to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the rundown Fulton County jail is plagued with controversy.

“It is a rough place,” said Kreis. “We all know it is plagued with problems.”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised to treat the former commander-in-chief the same as any other defendant accused of a crime. That means the standard booking process, complete with a mug shot.

Rumblings that Trump might pick Wednesday to surrender came on the same day many of his political rivals attended an event near downtown Atlanta, featuring 2024 hopefuls Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence.

“I always stood loyally by President Donald Trump until my oath to the Constitution required me to do otherwise,” Pence said. “I’ll always be proud of the record of the Trump Pence administration.”

“The road to the White House is running through Georgia y’all. If we don’t win this state we are not winning the White House,” Gov. Brian Kemp, who has repeatedly urged conservatives to move on from Trump’s influence, said. “You can believe whatever you want about the 2020 election. That is your right. I understand that. I have no problem with that. But the thing is, that was three years ago.”

