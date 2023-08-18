Crews work to fix water main break in Stonecrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to fix a six-inch rupture in a water main pipe, officials said.

The break is along Evans Mill Road near Mall Parkway in Stonecrest, an intersection by several businesses and restaurants. Customers nearby may have little to no water as repairs progress, the department warned.

