Deputies in ‘active pursuit’ of man who fled car accident in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is in “active pursuit” of 32-year-old Matthew Thompson near Longview Road and Kenwood Road, it said on social media.(Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement is looking for a man who reportedly fled a car accident on foot in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is in “active pursuit” of 32-year-old Matthew Thompson near Longview Road and Kenwood Road, it said on social media Friday morning. The man is wearing a white shirt and has shoulder-length hair.

Deputies ask anyone who has seen him to not approach but call 911.

*BOLO* Active pursuit in progress- Longview road and Kenwood road. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be...

Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023

