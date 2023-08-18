Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in store, Douglasville police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after being accused of indecent exposure, according to Douglasville police.

The man allegedly went into a Michaels store on Chapel Hill Road Aug. 13 and exposed himself in front of “multiple females, one of which was a young child,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.

