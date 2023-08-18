Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in store, Douglasville police say

Man wanted for indecent exposure
Man wanted for indecent exposure(Douglasville Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after being accused of indecent exposure, according to Douglasville police.

The man allegedly went into a Michaels store on Chapel Hill Road Aug. 13 and exposed himself in front of “multiple females, one of which was a young child,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
Artavious North has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his 2-year-old son.
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document

Latest News

Gwinnett County police have identified three people involved in an organized theft of multiple...
Police arrest Atlanta T-Mobile shoplifter, identify 2 others in organized theft ring
Alexander Hawkins
Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 1 month
The inmate died despite medical personnel trying to revive him.
Another Fulton County inmate dies; third in 2 months
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County