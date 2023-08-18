Downtown road closures to remain in place around Fulton County Courthouse through next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The roads around the Fulton County courthouse in Downtown Atlanta will be closed longer than anticipated.

County officials announced Friday that the barricades around the courthouse and closures along Pryor Street, Mitchel Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will remain through Aug. 25. They were originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 19.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis handed up indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The barricades and closures were in place for security and for the national media covering the grand jury hearing.

The courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will still be open to the public and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on Pryor Street, said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

Trump and the 18 others have until Noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves into the Fulton County Jail, which is on Rice Street in northwest Atlanta.

