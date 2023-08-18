FBI Atlanta, police looking for missing 14-year-old from Lafayette

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Graycie Millard was last seen on July 27. She has black hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Lafayette police, FBI Atlanta or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. You can also leave an online tip here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.