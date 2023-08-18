Back to School
FBI Atlanta, police looking for missing 14-year-old from Lafayette

FBI Atlanta and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for...
FBI Atlanta and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for 14-year-old Graycie Millard.(FBI Atlanta)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Graycie Millard was last seen on July 27. She has black hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Lafayette police, FBI Atlanta or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. You can also leave an online tip here.

