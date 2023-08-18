FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend; dangerous heat next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beautiful weather in store for the rest of the evening-- temperatures will gradually dip into this 70s tonight, before overnight lows slide to the 60s.

Saturday’s forecast is amazing-- while temperatures will nudge a degree or two warmer during the afternoon, humidity will remain in manageable territory which will make for a perfect pool day. By Sunday, dewpoints will creep towards the mid to upper 60s for most of us, which means it will be noticeably more humid--with feel like temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90s.

The warm-up continues next week, with dangerous heat by the middle of the work-week.

Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday will be dangerously hot! First Alerts are in place beginning Tuesday through the rest of the work week as highs will flirt with 100° each afternoon. We haven’t seen temperatures reach 100° in Atlanta since August 2019, so some of the hottest afternoons that we have seen in four years will arrive Tuesday!

It will also be humid, with feels like digits well into the triple digits. Please plan accordingly, especially if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time next week.

Record temperatures are possible next week. (Atlanta News First)

