First Alert Forecast | A warming trend continues this weekend, ahead of scorching weather next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a cooler start to the week, temperatures are starting to trend warmer. Scorching hot weather returns to the forecast heading into the middle of next week. Temperatures records may be broken.

Under a mostly clear sky, Friday begins with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s; coolest up in the mountains of northeast Georgia. Under continued sunshine, temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s around Metro Atlanta by noon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon around town. Humidity remains pretty low. It won’t feel all that muggy. Nonetheless, you may notice that today is just a bit warmer than yesterday.

Get outside this evening. It’ll cool back into the 80s well before sunset. The air remains dry, with a light breeze.

The warming trend continues into the weekend, under more sunshine. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon and mid-90s Sunday afternoon. You’ll notice mornings trending warmer and muggier, as well. The humidity may add to how hot it feels Saturday and Sunday afternoons. However, this weekend will still be more comfortable than it is forecast to be next workweek.

FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat returns to the forecast next week...

Temperatures trend hotter Monday afternoon and will be scorching by Tuesday. There is a first alert in place next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s each afternoon. That is the actual air temperature, not what it feels like. When you factor in moisture in the air, it could feel 5° to 10° hotter than that during the afternoons and early evenings. The forecast remains dry as well, until next weekend at the earliest. Get ready now for an extended stretch of very hot weather. You can get the latest extended forecast, on the go, in the First Alert Weather App.

