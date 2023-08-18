Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96

Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter(Centro Carter)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s birthday!

The writer, activist and longtime wife of former President Jimmy Carter is 96 on Friday.

Rosalynn has long been known as an advocate for the downtrodden. Through the Carter Center, a nonprofit the couple established in 1982, Rosalynn founded the annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy. She also inspired and acted with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, which aids and brings public awareness to the often difficult situations of caregivers.

In her hometown of Plains, the Rosalynn Smith Carter Childhood Garden will release hundreds of butterflies to celebrate Rosalynn’s birthday and love of nature on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary as well as Rosalynn’s birthday, will also screen a film called “UNCONDITIONAL” about caregiving at Plains High School at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

RELATED: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter mark 77th wedding anniversary at home in Plains, Georgia

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July. Jimmy is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February, while the Carter Center announced in May that Rosalynn has dementia.

RELATED: Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis could spark mental health conversations

Despite their health conditions, the couple lives happily together at their home in Plains, the Carter Center said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling
Collins Hill High School
Lockdown at Collins Hill High School a ‘false alarm,’ police say
West Forsyth will take on Cherokee Bluff in the 2023 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Thursday.
High School Football: Corky Kell Classic continues on day 2 with back-to-back games
County Clerk Che Alexander, right speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Court clarifies ‘fictitious’ charging document
Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested, toddler remains missing

Latest News

Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested, toddler remains missing
The father of a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since late Wednesday night has been...
Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested, toddler remains missing
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to preside over Trump case
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to preside over Trump case
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium
Upgrades unveiled at Sanford Stadium