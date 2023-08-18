Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to preside over Trump case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court Judge, Scott McAfee, will preside over Donald Trump’s case in Georgia. That’s according to the case’s docket.

McAfee was assigned to the case this week after a Fulton County Grand Jury returned a 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 others who are facing charges under the state’s racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, also known as RICO.

“Judge McAfee was only recently appointed to the Fulton County bench. He is probably one of the newest judges in the entire state of Georgia,” Atlanta Criminal Defense Attorney Joshua Schiffer said.

Georgia’s Republican Governor, Brian Kemp, appointed McAfee to the Fulton County bench last February.

“The general opinion of Judge McAfee amongst the criminal defense bar is a little inexperienced as a judge, but very experienced as a lawyer as a practitioner who’s very professional, very considerate and does a good job,” Schiffer said.

McAfee is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s School of Law. He spent the last decade working as a prosecutor, assistant U.S. attorney in the Northen District of Georgia, and Georgia’s Inspector General. So how exactly was he chosen for this particular case? Schiffer says, by law, the selection must be random.

“Often times you’re going to hear about ‘the wheel’ and that’s very similar to any ‘wheel of chance’ that you would find at a casino, or on a television game show, where each judge is assigned a section of the wheel. Every time a case is assigned a number, because a true bill of indictment has been returned, that wheel clicks once. So it would go from division 1, and the next case would go to division, 2 and then 3,” Schiffer said.

According to court documents filed this week, District Attorney Fanni Willis is requesting a March 2024 trial start date.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.